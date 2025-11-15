Delhi Grapples with Escalating Pollution Crisis

The alarming rise in pollution levels in Delhi has been attributed to PM10 emissions emanating largely from construction activity and dusty roads, according to Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the city's Environment Minister. The government is actively identifying and addressing 62 hotspots where traffic congestion contributes to poor air quality.

As winter sets in, the accumulation of dust has begun transforming into smog, intensifying the air quality challenges. Sirsa outlined that while stubble burning also impacts the environment, its effect will reduce with the upcoming sowing season. He pinpointed 10 primary pollution contributors that the city is contending with in its fight for cleaner air.

Sirsa further pointed out that emissions from industrial units relocated to nearby areas continue affecting the city's border regions. This revelation comes as Delhi witnesses its Air Quality Index dipping into the 'severe' category for the first time this season, before slightly improving to 'very poor'.