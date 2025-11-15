Delhi Metro Eases Access with Lal Quila Gate Reopening

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has reinstated access by reopening two entry gates at the Lal Quila Metro Station. The move comes nearly four days after the gates were shut due to the blast near the historic Red Fort.

In a recent post on X, the DMRC announced, 'The Red Fort metro station's gate numbers 2 and 3 are now open for commuters.' This reopening restores a part of the facility that had been closed for security reasons following the blast incident.

The reopening of these gates is anticipated to facilitate pedestrian movement around this busy heritage zone, benefiting tourists and traders operating in the adjoining markets.

