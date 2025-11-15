Odisha Kicks Off All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at Similipal

In a significant move for wildlife conservation, Odisha's Forest Department inaugurated the All India Tiger Estimation-2026 at the Similipal Tiger Reserve. The initiative aims to comprehensively assess the tiger population, following established protocols. Officials confirmed that this extensive exercise will be conducted in two distinct phases.

Dr. Samrat Gowda, Deputy Director of Similipal Tiger Reserve, outlined the approach: Phase-I involves a three-day carnivore and mega-herbivore sign survey, a four-day line transect survey, and a one-day count of vultures and other bird species. As of Saturday, 103 skilled survey teams began work in the Similipal South Division.

Looking ahead, Phase-II is set to employ an extensive camera trapping strategy across 1,321 grids starting December 1. The deployment of 1,500 camera traps in two 25-day cycles marks a crucial step in capturing comprehensive data on the reserve's tiger population, a process continuing until November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)