Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Tightens Grip

Odisha is currently in the grip of a severe cold wave, with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district recording the state's lowest temperature at 5.8 degrees Celsius earlier this week. This chilling weather has affected several areas, with Koraput's Semiluguda and Daringbadi registering temperatures of 7.4 and 8 degrees, respectively.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast minimal change in the cold temperatures over the next three to four days. However, a further dip of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected thereafter across numerous districts. A 'yellow' warning for cold wave conditions has been issued for Khurda, Kandhamal, Angul, Sundargarh, and Jharsuguda.

Residents in areas like Gajapati, Koraput, and Kandhamal are finding it difficult to step outside before 9 a.m. due to the biting cold. In the state's capital, Bhubaneswar, temperatures plummeted to 13 degrees Celsius, the season's lowest on Sunday, marking a notable drop from the average. Dense fog has also been reported in parts of Rourkela and Khurda.

