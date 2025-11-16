Left Menu

Vyasarpadi: Community Resilience Against Floods

A study in Chennai advocates for a move from centralized disaster management to a community-driven resilience model to combat flooding in Vyasarpadi. The report highlights the economic, health, and infrastructural challenges faced by residents and emphasizes the need for localized early warning systems and economic safety nets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-11-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 19:14 IST
Vyasarpadi: Community Resilience Against Floods
  • Country:
  • India

In a revealing study released amid COP30 in Brazil, the Chennai Climate Action Group announced that community-led approaches are more effective than centralized policies in addressing climate challenges. The report showcases how Vyasarpadi, an area in Chennai, faces recurring floods due to inadequate infrastructure and environmental factors.

The comprehensive study involved 120 households and highlighted how 99.2% of them are affected by severe flooding, with an economic toll leaving many in distress. It points out that infrastructural constraints, like encroached wetlands and poor drainage, compound the flooding issues.

Advocates for community resilience stress the importance of locally accessible resources and communication channels. Recommendations include establishing early warning systems, disseminating emergency contacts, and addressing economic and health vulnerabilities. The report argues that these community-focused measures are crucial for sustainable flood management in North Chennai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

Bomb Scare on Shridham Express Unfounded After Thorough Inspection

 India
2
Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

Slalom Sensation: Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's Historic Victory

 Global
3
India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

India's Digital Shift: Gaming Leads the Pack as Online Payments Soar

 India
4
Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

Harpreet Singh Eyes Medal in ISSF World Championships

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A Path to Fairer Remittances: Reforming the South Africa–Zimbabwe Payment Corridor

Keto or Mediterranean? New Study Reveals Contrasting Impacts on Mood and Gut Health

Anemia at Birth: Ethiopian Study Highlights Urgent Need for Stronger Maternal Nutrition

The Hidden Costs Behind Africa’s Failing Utilities: Diesel Dependence and Lost Revenues

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025