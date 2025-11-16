Delhi CM Renames Metro Stations to Reflect Local Identity

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has taken a significant step to strengthen the local identity of Pitampura by announcing the renaming of three metro stations in the area.

The announcement came during the Shresth Bharat Sampark Yatra held in Haiderpur village. This event paid homage to the martyrs of the Rezang La battle, a significant confrontation between the Indian Army and Chinese forces in 1962.

The proposed changes include renaming the Uttari Pitampura Station to Uttari Pitampura-Prashant Vihar Metro Station, Pitampura North Metro Station to Haiderpur Village Metro Station, and the current Pitampura Metro Station to Madhuban Chowk Metro Station.