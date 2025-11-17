GSV–DRDO Sign MoU to Develop Smart Defence Technologies & Logistics Research

In a significant step toward strengthening India’s defence innovation ecosystem, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on 17 November 2025 in New Delhi. The agreement was formalized in the presence of Dr. Samir V. Kamat, Chairman of DRDO and Secretary of Defence R&D, marking a major collaboration aimed at developing smart, indigenous technological solutions for national security.

The MoU brings together India’s leading defence research organisation and the country’s only university dedicated to the transportation and logistics sector, promising new synergies in operational logistics, military sciences, advanced chip design, cybersecurity, and secure communications.

DRDO and GSV Unite for Advanced Defence Innovation

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Samir V. Kamat highlighted the strategic importance of the partnership, stating that the collaboration would “facilitate the development of technological solutions for deployment aspects of indigenous defence systems.” He emphasized that integrating industry-leading research with defence technology development is crucial for ensuring long-term self-reliance under Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

The MoU envisions the creation of next-generation defence technologies, leveraging GSV’s expertise in transportation sciences and DRDO’s cutting-edge defence research capabilities.

Focus Areas of Collaboration

The joint research programmes will target core national security domains, including:

1. Defence Logistics Management

Operational logistics at tactical, operational, and strategic levels

Modelling, simulation, and validation of logistics plans

Improving supply chain resilience for defence operations

2. Chip Design & Hardware Security

Indigenous chip design for defence applications

Secure hardware solutions for critical systems

Enhancing cybersecurity of embedded defence platforms

3. Advanced Cryptographic Technologies

Homomorphic encryption for secure computation

Blockchain-based encryption for tamper-proof defence communication systems

Secure data handling across distributed defence networks

This collaborative effort aims to strengthen India’s ability to design, deploy, and secure advanced defence systems in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Building Capacity in Military Sciences and Technology

A key component of the MoU is the development of human capital. GSV and DRDO will jointly work to:

Train young researchers, scientists, and military logisticians

Organize roundtable workshops, seminars, and national/international conferences

Facilitate research exchanges and interdisciplinary academic programmes

Support innovation-led learning in military operations, logistics, and security technologies

The partnership will help cultivate a new generation of experts specialising in operational science, battlefield logistics, advanced materials, and defence technology development.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Manoj Choudhary, Vice Chancellor of GSV, and Dr. Lal Chand Mangal (DS & DG, Technical Management), representing DRDO.

Strengthening GSV’s Role as a Defence Research Partner

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya already collaborates extensively with:

Indian Army

Indian Air Force

Indian Navy

on logistics, supply chain management, transport optimization, and operational readiness. The partnership with DRDO elevates GSV’s role from an academic collaborator to an active contributor to India’s national defence innovation architecture.

This collaboration enhances GSV’s ability to:

Conduct mission-driven defence research

Support development of next-generation logistics models

Provide sector-specific academic inputs for complex defence challenges

Strengthen indigenous capabilities in defence technology production

GSV: India’s Pioneering University for Transportation & Logistics

Established in 2022 through an Act of Parliament, Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya is India’s first university dedicated exclusively to the transportation and logistics sector. Working under the Ministry of Railways, GSV covers all major transport domains:

Railways

Highways

Ports

Aviation

Maritime & Shipping

Inland Waterways

Urban Transport

Logistics & Supply Chain

The university operates with a vision to support India’s expanding infrastructure needs and is headed by Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, I&B, Electronics & IT, who serves as the University Chancellor.

A Major Boost to India’s Defence Self-Reliance Mission

The signing of the GSV–DRDO MoU marks a pivotal moment in India’s push toward technological sovereignty and defence innovation. By integrating academic research with defence R&D, the partnership will:

Strengthen indigenous defence capabilities

Modernize military logistics

Enhance secure communication frameworks

Support the development of future technologies essential for national security

This collaborative initiative aligns seamlessly with India’s long-term vision of Viksit Bharat @ 2047, where world-class innovation, resilient supply chains, and strong defence preparedness form the backbone of national progress.