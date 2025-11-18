Left Menu

Global Collaboration Fuels Industrial Transition: Key Steps Forward

Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav called for stronger global partnerships to accelerate industrial transition, announcing new international projects focused on sustainable value creation. LeadIT, a collaborative platform co-chaired by India, seeks to enhance decarbonization efforts and knowledge exchange, supporting the Paris Agreement goals and a sustainable future.

Updated: 18-11-2025 04:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 04:28 IST
  • Brazil

Indian Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav emphasized the importance of global partnerships to speed up industrial transition amid the climate crisis. Speaking at the Leadership Group for Industry Transition (LeadIT), Yadav highlighted the significance of moving from goal-setting to implementation during the roundtable.

He announced the inclusion of SKF in LeadIT and stressed the need for technology sharing to achieve sustainability goals. Yadav called on countries and international partners to join efforts in accelerating this transition, illustrating successful collaborations like that between Tata Motors and Volvo Group.

Underlining India's achievements, Yadav noted that the country has significantly reduced its emission intensity while maintaining economic growth. The COP30 meeting in Brazil reflects a global commitment to these issues, with delegates from over 190 countries participating.

