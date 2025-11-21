Left Menu

Fire breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, 13 people injured

PTI | Belem | Updated: 21-11-2025 02:27 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 02:27 IST
Fire breaks out at main venue of UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, 13 people injured
  • Country:
  • Brazil

At least 13 people were injured in a fire which broke out at the main venue of the ongoing UN COP30 Climate Summit in Brazil's Belem, forcing thousands of people to run for safety.

The fire broke out at around 2 pm on Thursday at the 'Blue Zone', where all meetings, negotiations, country pavilions, media centre and offices of all high-profile dignitaries are housed, including the main plenary hall.

As soon as news of the fire spread, people ran out of all exit gates for safety.

''Thirteen individuals were treated on site for smoke inhalation. Their condition is being monitored, and appropriate medical support has been provided,'' the UN COP30 Organising Committee said in a statement.

It is learnt that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was present at the venue and promptly evacuated by the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) protection detail.

India's Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav was also present with the Indian delegation inside the Blue Zone when the fire broke out, but he and other officials safely came out of the venue.

