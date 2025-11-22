Crunch Talks at Brazil's COP30: EU Blocks Climate Deal

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil reached a critical juncture on Saturday, as negotiators worked through the night to resolve an impasse after the European Union rejected a proposed deal. The EU argued the deal lacked sufficient progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, yet most of the 200 nations were willing to accept it.

Initially slated to end on Friday, the summit was forced into overtime, with the Brazilian presidency attempting a last-ditch effort to broker a compromise. The Arab Group and others voiced strong objections to detailed fossil fuel reduction commitments.

Negotiators considered a potential voluntary "Global Implementation Accelerator" to advance emissions reduction discussions. Observers noted that while Brazil struggled to gain consensus, the EU signaled it might stretch its financial commitments to developing nations, though demands for stricter emissions cutting language persisted.

