Left Menu

Crunch Talks at Brazil's COP30: EU Blocks Climate Deal

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil is in a deadlock after the European Union blocked a draft deal that did not adequately address greenhouse gas emissions. Efforts continue to find compromise, focusing on financial commitments and voluntary measures for emissions reduction, as negotiations extend into overtime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:34 IST
Crunch Talks at Brazil's COP30: EU Blocks Climate Deal

The COP30 climate summit in Brazil reached a critical juncture on Saturday, as negotiators worked through the night to resolve an impasse after the European Union rejected a proposed deal. The EU argued the deal lacked sufficient progress in curbing greenhouse gas emissions, yet most of the 200 nations were willing to accept it.

Initially slated to end on Friday, the summit was forced into overtime, with the Brazilian presidency attempting a last-ditch effort to broker a compromise. The Arab Group and others voiced strong objections to detailed fossil fuel reduction commitments.

Negotiators considered a potential voluntary "Global Implementation Accelerator" to advance emissions reduction discussions. Observers noted that while Brazil struggled to gain consensus, the EU signaled it might stretch its financial commitments to developing nations, though demands for stricter emissions cutting language persisted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025