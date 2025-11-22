COP30 Breakthrough: Climate Talks in Brazil Yield Tentative Deal

After prolonged negotiations, the COP30 climate talks in Brazil have reportedly reached a tentative agreement to address greenhouse gas emissions and climate finance, sources informed Reuters. The negotiations extended beyond the scheduled timeline as delegates worked to overcome a significant deadlock.

Led by host Brazil, the compromise resolved an impasse with the European Union playing a key role by stepping down from its previous stance. As of Saturday morning, while a final text wasn't released, a consensus was anticipated by midday local time.

The discussions highlighted challenges like the transition from fossil fuels and climate finance for developing countries. Brazil's presidency announced plans to issue roadmaps for fossil fuel reduction and forest protection, given the lack of agreement on these critical issues. Meanwhile, developed nations agreed to significantly boost financial support to poorer countries to mitigate climate repercussions by 2035.

