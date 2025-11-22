Left Menu

Inferno on the Pacific: The Los Angeles Container Ship Blaze

A container ship fire in Los Angeles prompted a shelter-in-place order due to hazardous materials. All crew members were safe, and 100 firefighters tackled the blaze. The fire started below deck on the One Henry Hudson, operated by Singapore-based One Ocean Express, before spreading rapidly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:06 IST
Inferno on the Pacific: The Los Angeles Container Ship Blaze
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

A fire aboard a container ship off Los Angeles coast on Friday night posed significant dangers, leading to a shelter-in-place directive after hazardous materials were identified in the cargo.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no injuries among the 23 crew members who were all safely accounted for. The blaze, which broke out aboard the One Henry Hudson, led officials to create a safety perimeter around the ship.

Authorities revealed the fire began below deck, quickly spreading across several levels before exploding mid-deck. Over 100 firefighters engaged in combatting the intense flames at North America's busiest seaport. While the cause remains undefined, the ship's prior stops were noted in Japan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

Tragedy in Rio: Record Police Fatalities in Anti-Drug Operation

 Global
2
Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

 Australia
3
Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

Court Blocks Expansion of Fast-Track Deportation Policy

 Global
4
COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

COP30: Global Push for Climate Cooperation Amid Political Turmoil

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025