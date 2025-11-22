Inferno on the Pacific: The Los Angeles Container Ship Blaze
A container ship fire in Los Angeles prompted a shelter-in-place order due to hazardous materials. All crew members were safe, and 100 firefighters tackled the blaze. The fire started below deck on the One Henry Hudson, operated by Singapore-based One Ocean Express, before spreading rapidly.
A fire aboard a container ship off Los Angeles coast on Friday night posed significant dangers, leading to a shelter-in-place directive after hazardous materials were identified in the cargo.
The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no injuries among the 23 crew members who were all safely accounted for. The blaze, which broke out aboard the One Henry Hudson, led officials to create a safety perimeter around the ship.
Authorities revealed the fire began below deck, quickly spreading across several levels before exploding mid-deck. Over 100 firefighters engaged in combatting the intense flames at North America's busiest seaport. While the cause remains undefined, the ship's prior stops were noted in Japan.
