Inferno on the Pacific: The Los Angeles Container Ship Blaze

A fire aboard a container ship off Los Angeles coast on Friday night posed significant dangers, leading to a shelter-in-place directive after hazardous materials were identified in the cargo.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported no injuries among the 23 crew members who were all safely accounted for. The blaze, which broke out aboard the One Henry Hudson, led officials to create a safety perimeter around the ship.

Authorities revealed the fire began below deck, quickly spreading across several levels before exploding mid-deck. Over 100 firefighters engaged in combatting the intense flames at North America's busiest seaport. While the cause remains undefined, the ship's prior stops were noted in Japan.

