DDA's Transit-Oriented Development Policy Gets New Amendments

The Central government has issued amendments to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, as stated in a gazette notification released publicly on Saturday.

The 'TOD Zone' is defined as an area encapsulating a 500-meter corridor on both sides of the centerline of existing and planned Metro Corridors, as well as around regional and interstate mass transit stations like the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

A public notice from the DDA revealed proposed changes in 'Chapter - 20 on Transit Oriented Development' in the Master Plan for Delhi - 2021 under Section 11-A of the DD Act. The DDA has invited public objections and suggestions on these proposed amendments, with submissions open for a period of 45 days from the notice date.

(With inputs from agencies.)