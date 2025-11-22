Left Menu

DDA's Transit-Oriented Development Policy Gets New Amendments

The Central government announced changes to the Delhi Development Authority's TOD policy, focusing on areas surrounding Metro Corridors and transit stations. The notification invites public objections and suggestions on these amendments within 45 days. The initiative is a part of planning under Master Plan for Delhi - 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has issued amendments to the Delhi Development Authority's (DDA) Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) policy, as stated in a gazette notification released publicly on Saturday.

The 'TOD Zone' is defined as an area encapsulating a 500-meter corridor on both sides of the centerline of existing and planned Metro Corridors, as well as around regional and interstate mass transit stations like the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

A public notice from the DDA revealed proposed changes in 'Chapter - 20 on Transit Oriented Development' in the Master Plan for Delhi - 2021 under Section 11-A of the DD Act. The DDA has invited public objections and suggestions on these proposed amendments, with submissions open for a period of 45 days from the notice date.

(With inputs from agencies.)

