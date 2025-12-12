Odisha Partners with BISAG-N for Master Plan

In a significant development for Odisha's infrastructure planning, the state government has inked a deal with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The agreement focuses on creating a comprehensive Odisha State Master Plan within the framework of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, an initiative aimed at coordinated infrastructure development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Odisha government's commerce and transport department at a ceremony attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The collaboration represents a stride towards improved digital governance and a future-ready Odisha.

Principal Secretary of the commerce and transport department, Usha Padhee, stated that the partnership signifies a major leap in integrated infrastructure planning, emphasizing the state's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced governance and development.