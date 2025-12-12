Left Menu

Odisha Partners with BISAG-N for Master Plan

The Odisha government has signed a memorandum of understanding with BISAG-N to develop a comprehensive state master plan. This collaboration aims to enhance infrastructure planning and digital governance, supporting the objectives of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:48 IST
Odisha Partners with BISAG-N for Master Plan
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for Odisha's infrastructure planning, the state government has inked a deal with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N). The agreement focuses on creating a comprehensive Odisha State Master Plan within the framework of the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, an initiative aimed at coordinated infrastructure development.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Odisha government's commerce and transport department at a ceremony attended by key officials, including Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja and Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg. The collaboration represents a stride towards improved digital governance and a future-ready Odisha.

Principal Secretary of the commerce and transport department, Usha Padhee, stated that the partnership signifies a major leap in integrated infrastructure planning, emphasizing the state's commitment to leveraging technology for enhanced governance and development.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025