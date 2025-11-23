Left Menu

Cyclone Fina Roars Through Darwin: Echoes of Tracy

Cyclone Fina, a category three storm, brought destructive winds up to 205kph to Darwin, Australia, evoking memories of the devastating Cyclone Tracy. The city remains on alert with Darwin International Airport closed, power outages reported, and authorities urging residents to avoid hazardous areas.

On Sunday, the international airport in Darwin, Australia, remained closed after Tropical Cyclone Fina unleashed destructive winds on the Northern Territory capital overnight, according to the Bureau of Meteorology. The storm, rated at category three, produced gusts reaching 205km/h as it moved away from the city.

Darwin locals, remembering the infamous Cyclone Tracy of 1974, which decimated the city and resulted in 66 deaths, were urged by authorities to remain indoors and steer clear of downed power lines. The cyclone had also temporarily suspended operations at Darwin International Airport since Saturday.

Power and Water Corporation crews began damage assessments, with power outages reported but no significant injuries. Fina's impact was likened to past tropical cyclones, demonstrating their ability to disrupt lives and damage infrastructure despite not being the highest severity on the danger scale.

