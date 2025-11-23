Left Menu

Private Climate Data Firms on the Rise Amid Government Pullback

The U.S. government's retreat from climate science has led to a surge in demand for private climate data firms. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embrapa gains approval for cannabis research, marking a pivotal step toward cultivation in the nation. The intersection of climate science and agriculture is evolving rapidly.

The withdrawal of U.S. government support in climate science is propelling the growth of private climate data firms. One notable player is Climate X, a London-based firm collaborating with Savills Investment Management. They are employing advanced AI tools to model and predict potential climate-related damages across properties in Europe and Asia.

In a significant development in agricultural research, Brazil's Embrapa has been authorized by health agency Anvisa to begin comprehensive studies on the cannabis plant. This decision marks a breakthrough for the country's agricultural sector, setting the stage for possible future legalization of cannabis cultivation.

Both these developments reflect a shift towards private and localized initiatives in climate and agricultural science, indicating changing dynamics in global science and technology sectors.

