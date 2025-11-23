Left Menu

From Drug Approvals to Cannabis Research: Key Developments in Health News

The latest health news includes FDA chief Richard Pazdur's concerns about new approval processes, a potential ALS treatment breakthrough, UK PM Boris Johnson's handling of COVID-19, Eli Lilly's market success in weight-loss drugs, and Brazil's Embrapa obtaining approval for cannabis research.

23-11-2025
The recent updates in the health sector have caused ripples across the board. Richard Pazdur, the FDA's newly appointed head of the drug evaluation department, has voiced significant concerns over the agency's fast-tracked approval processes, citing legal and procedural rush issues. This revelation comes amidst unsettling leadership changes and echoes a broader call for more comprehensive regulatory scrutiny.

In another promising development, researchers have identified a specific RNA molecule that could potentially reverse nerve damage in ALS. This groundbreaking study in mice suggests possible future therapies for the disease, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, which paralyzes the body by attacking nerve cells. The discovery offers hope for new treatment avenues.

Meanwhile, the legacy of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's COVID-19 response is under harsh scrutiny. A public inquiry found his crisis management chaotic, delaying lockdown measures and contributing to around 23,000 additional deaths. Additionally, the global weight-loss sector saw pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly reach a $1 trillion valuation, driven by rising demand for weight-loss medications. On another front, Brazil's Embrapa has been greenlighted by Anvisa for cannabis research, marking a pivotal move towards potential legalization and cultivation in the country.

