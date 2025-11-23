Left Menu

Skyfall Shock: Giant Ice Chunk Crashes on Brick Kiln Site

A large ice chunk fell near a brick kiln in Bilsi, narrowly missing workers. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prempal Singh confirmed no injuries occurred and investigations are underway. Witnesses described the ice as large as a stone, weighing around 50 kg. Authorities are probing the ice's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 23-11-2025 17:03 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 17:03 IST
Skyfall Shock: Giant Ice Chunk Crashes on Brick Kiln Site
  • Country:
  • India

A massive ice chunk reportedly descended from the sky, landing near a brick kiln in Bilsi, narrowly missing workers onsite. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and authorities have launched an investigation into the mysterious ice fall, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prempal Singh.

Eyewitness Somendra Yadav described the ice as large as a stone, shattering upon impact. Fortunately, despite its size and approximate 50 kg weight, no injuries were reported among the laborers and families present, he noted.

As a precaution, the brick kiln owner and workers promptly alerted local authorities. A police team has since visited the site to further assess the situation and investigate the source of the ice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

Europeans Challenge US Peace Plan with Enhanced Proposals for Ukraine

 Global
2
Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

Tensions Rise: HMS Severn Intercepts Russian Ships in English Channel

 United Kingdom
3
Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

Geneva Talks: A New Horizon or Concession for Ukraine?

 Global
4
Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

Germany's Road to Glory: FIH Junior World Cup Preparations Underway

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025