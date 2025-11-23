Skyfall Shock: Giant Ice Chunk Crashes on Brick Kiln Site
A large ice chunk fell near a brick kiln in Bilsi, narrowly missing workers. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prempal Singh confirmed no injuries occurred and investigations are underway. Witnesses described the ice as large as a stone, weighing around 50 kg. Authorities are probing the ice's origin.
A massive ice chunk reportedly descended from the sky, landing near a brick kiln in Bilsi, narrowly missing workers onsite. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, and authorities have launched an investigation into the mysterious ice fall, confirmed Sub-Divisional Magistrate Prempal Singh.
Eyewitness Somendra Yadav described the ice as large as a stone, shattering upon impact. Fortunately, despite its size and approximate 50 kg weight, no injuries were reported among the laborers and families present, he noted.
As a precaution, the brick kiln owner and workers promptly alerted local authorities. A police team has since visited the site to further assess the situation and investigate the source of the ice.
