Renewed Multilateral Commitment at G20: Ramaphosa Leads the Charge

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasized the significance of the Leaders' Declaration from this weekend's Group of 20 summit, labeling it a 'renewed commitment to multilateral cooperation' on Sunday.

As the host of the Johannesburg summit, Ramaphosa successfully championed the declaration that tackled pressing global issues, including the climate crisis.

The U.S., however, abstained from the event, voicing opposition to some elements of the declaration.