Tragic School Commute: Poolcar Accident Claims Young Lives in West Bengal

A tragic accident in Uluberia, West Bengal, resulted in the deaths of three children and injuries to two others when a poolcar fell into a pond. The driver lost control, leading to the incident, and has been detained by authorities. The injured children are receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:23 IST
Tragic School Commute: Poolcar Accident Claims Young Lives in West Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident occurred in Uluberia, West Bengal, when a poolcar returning children from school plunged into a pond, resulting in the deaths of three young passengers, according to police reports.

The accident happened near Bahira in Uluberia after the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and into the water.

Three children were pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, while two others are currently undergoing treatment. Authorities have detained the driver and seized the vehicle as part of their investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

