Tensions Rise as Drone Attacks Disrupt Power in Moscow

Russian air defenses successfully intercepted eight Ukrainian drones en route to Moscow on Monday, according to the city's mayor, amid ongoing tensions since the substantial Ukrainian attack on a power station over the weekend.

Following a Sunday strike on the Shatura Power Station, which is about 120 km east of the Russian capital, authorities were forced to activate backup power systems, affecting approximately 33,000 residents as the temperatures plunged to freezing levels.

The recent drone incursions, including downed drones in Moscow, Kaluga, and Bryansk regions, underscore the increasing frequency of such assaults as Ukraine targets Russian-held territories and neighboring areas without yet severely impacting the main energy installations near Moscow, home to over 22 million residents.

