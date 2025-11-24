NBCC Ltd Secures Landmark Rs 3,000 Crore Township Project in Nagpur

State-owned NBCC Ltd has successfully secured a substantial Rs 3,000 crore order from the Nagpur development authority to embark on the first phase of a major township venture.

In a statement released on Monday, NBCC revealed it has cemented an agreement with the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) to commence work on a sprawling 1,710-acre township project, aptly named the Naveen Nagpur Project.

Sealed on September 8, 2025, this memorandum of understanding appoints NBCC as the Executing and Implementing Agency and the Project Management Consultant (PMC). The project's inaugural phase, valued at approximately Rs 2,966 crore, signifies the onset of one of the largest planned urban development undertakings in the region.

