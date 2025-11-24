Left Menu

Successful Rescue of Female Leopard in Maharashtra

A female leopard, aged four to five years, was successfully rescued from a well in Vivra village, Nagpur district, Maharashtra by a Forest Department team. The big cat has been relocated to the Transit Treatment Centre in Nagpur for further care and observation. Deputy Conservator Vinita Vyas confirmed the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 24-11-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 22:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A female leopard was successfully rescued from a well on a farm in Nagpur district, Maharashtra, a Forest Department official reported on Monday.

The rescue operation was executed by a team of officials who quickly arrived at Vivra village in the Narkhed forest area on November 23. The leopard, estimated to be four to five years old, was safely extracted from the well.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Vinita Vyas, stated in a release that the leopard has been transported to the Transit Treatment Centre in Nagpur for necessary care. The rescue underlines the effective response mechanism in place for wildlife protection in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

