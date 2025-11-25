Left Menu

Drone Attacks Cause Fires in Kyiv

Russian drones targeted Kyiv early Tuesday, causing fires in two residential buildings but no casualties. Air defence units responded, and authorities reported the evacuation of a high-rise building in Pechersk. The attacks also affected power and water supplies across the city.

25-11-2025
In a recent escalation of tensions, Russian drones targeted Kyiv early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires at two residential buildings. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Despite the threat, air defence units were quick to respond, minimizing potential damage. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the evacuation of a high-rise building in the Pechersk district, which was hit during the attack.

Pictures circulating on social media reveal the extent of the fires, with several apartments ablaze. The attacks also disrupted the city's power and water supplies, adding to the challenges faced by residents.

