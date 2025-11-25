Drone Attacks Cause Fires in Kyiv

In a recent escalation of tensions, Russian drones targeted Kyiv early Tuesday morning, resulting in fires at two residential buildings. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

Despite the threat, air defence units were quick to respond, minimizing potential damage. Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced the evacuation of a high-rise building in the Pechersk district, which was hit during the attack.

Pictures circulating on social media reveal the extent of the fires, with several apartments ablaze. The attacks also disrupted the city's power and water supplies, adding to the challenges faced by residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)