Left Menu

Dollar Steady as Fed Rate Cut Speculation Grows

The U.S. dollar maintained stability amid speculations over the Federal Reserve's potential rate cut in December following dovish comments from officials. The yen stayed weak, with possible intervention hints from Tokyo. Meanwhile, improved U.S.-China relations highlighted global economic discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 07:01 IST
Dollar Steady as Fed Rate Cut Speculation Grows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar showed stability on Tuesday as investors considered the likelihood of the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates next month, prompted by dovish remarks from policymakers. The Japanese yen continued to struggle, remaining in the spotlight for potential intervention.

Fed Governor Christopher Waller suggested the labor market's weakness justifies another quarter-point rate cut in December. His comments, along with those from New York Fed President John Williams, have shifted expectations notably, increasing the probability of a cut. Traders now see an 81% chance of such action compared to just 42% a week earlier.

The market remains keenly focused on the individual stances of Fed voters, with major attention on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's decision. Meanwhile, the ongoing improvement in U.S.-China relations also gained attention, as President Donald Trump praised the strong ties with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, following a recent call.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

India-Canada Relations Set to Soar with New Partnerships

 Canada
2
Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

Fed's Rate Cut Rollercoaster: Political Pressure Looms

 Global
3
Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

Lahore High Court Revives Imran Khan's Petition Amidst Political Drama

 Pakistan
4
Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

Tether's Gold Rush: The Unlikely Crypto Influence on Bullion Market

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

Trans-Caspian Corridor Advances, Yet Regulatory Friction Continues to Slow Progress

Autonomous AI Cyberattacks Nearing Reality, RAND Urges Swift Government Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025