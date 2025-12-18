Government Intervention in Airfare: Ensuring Fair Pricing in Crisis

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has affirmed the government's commitment to regulating airfares, particularly in extraordinary situations when airlines might exploit pricing.

In a Lok Sabha session, Naidu highlighted past instances, such as the Covid pandemic and the Kumbh Mela, where the government intervened to combat high fares.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to monitor fare pricing and mentioned that IndiGo's market disruptions have been a focus as its normal operations gradually resume.

(With inputs from agencies.)