Government Intervention in Airfare: Ensuring Fair Pricing in Crisis

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu assured the Lok Sabha that the government will intervene in regulating airfares during extraordinary circumstances. Instances such as the Covid pandemic and Indigo crisis have seen such actions to prevent opportunistic pricing and ensure fair fares for travelers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu has affirmed the government's commitment to regulating airfares, particularly in extraordinary situations when airlines might exploit pricing.

In a Lok Sabha session, Naidu highlighted past instances, such as the Covid pandemic and the Kumbh Mela, where the government intervened to combat high fares.

He emphasized ongoing efforts to monitor fare pricing and mentioned that IndiGo's market disruptions have been a focus as its normal operations gradually resume.

