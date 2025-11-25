Demographic Shifts Threaten Economic Growth: Urgent Action Required

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a stark warning: slow population growth and aging demographics are jeopardizing economic futures. In its annual report published Tuesday, the bank highlighted the impact on economic growth, particularly in emerging Europe where the working-age population is shrinking.

EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik stated that demographic trends are already eroding living standards and will continue to challenge GDP growth. Furthermore, initiatives to boost birth rates, such as incentives in EBRD countries, have not achieved significant results. Migration and AI-based productivity enhancements remain politically contentious.

The report also noted that working longer coupled with retraining and pension reforms could be significant countermeasures. However, aging populations and leaders create resistance to change, particularly in issues like pension ring-fencing and migration restrictions. In rapidly growing nations like Nigeria, swift action to benefit from their demographic dividend is crucial as opportunities are limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)