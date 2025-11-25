Left Menu

Demographic Shifts Threaten Economic Growth: Urgent Action Required

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development warns that slowing population growth and aging demographics threaten long-term economic prospects. Report highlights include declining birth rates, insufficient measures to boost population growth, and the political unpopularity of potential solutions like migration and AI. Urgent action is needed to address these challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 15:29 IST
Demographic Shifts Threaten Economic Growth: Urgent Action Required
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has issued a stark warning: slow population growth and aging demographics are jeopardizing economic futures. In its annual report published Tuesday, the bank highlighted the impact on economic growth, particularly in emerging Europe where the working-age population is shrinking.

EBRD Chief Economist Beata Javorcik stated that demographic trends are already eroding living standards and will continue to challenge GDP growth. Furthermore, initiatives to boost birth rates, such as incentives in EBRD countries, have not achieved significant results. Migration and AI-based productivity enhancements remain politically contentious.

The report also noted that working longer coupled with retraining and pension reforms could be significant countermeasures. However, aging populations and leaders create resistance to change, particularly in issues like pension ring-fencing and migration restrictions. In rapidly growing nations like Nigeria, swift action to benefit from their demographic dividend is crucial as opportunities are limited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three from Sri Lanka finalised, says ICC chairman Jay Shah.

2026 Men's T20 World Cup schedule unveiled, five venues from India and three...

 Global
2
Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

Xoriant Expands AI Capabilities with TestDevLab Acquisition

 India
3
Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

Diplomats Push for Peace: All Eyes on Putin

 Germany
4
Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

Are Short-Term 'Going Concern' Assessments Putting Companies at Risk?

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025