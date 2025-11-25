Left Menu

India's Climate Conundrum: Warming Trends and Weather Extremes

India's average temperature increased by 0.89°C in recent years, with projections of an additional 1.2-1.3°C rise by mid-century under moderate emissions. This warming has led to more frequent weather extremes and poses significant challenges, with compound climate threats like heatwave-drought events becoming central concerns.

India's climate is undergoing a significant shift, with average temperatures rising by 0.89°C during 2015-2024, compared to the early 20th century, a new study reveals. This increase accompanies more frequent weather extremes across various regions.

Projections suggest an additional warming of 1.2 to 1.3°C could occur by the mid-21st century, compared to the period from 1995-2014. The research, conducted by experts from the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology and Krea University, leveraged datasets from the India Meteorological Department and global climate models.

The findings, published in PLOS Climate, also predict a dramatic rise in marine heatwave durations, potentially reaching 200 days per year by mid-century, alongside concerns over 'compound events' like heatwave-drought interactions. The study emphasizes the pressing need for accelerated research into these compound climate hazards, which pose more severe risks than isolated events.

