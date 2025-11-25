Kyiv Under Siege: Russia's Relentless Missile and Drone Assault
Russia launched a significant drone and missile attack on Kyiv, killing six and wounding 13 individuals. The strike disrupted essential services. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for military support. The situation has elevated diplomacy talks, aiming for peace amidst escalating military actions.
Russia intensified its assault on Kyiv with a formidable barrage of drones and missiles, resulting in six fatalities and 13 injuries, striking a critical blow to Ukraine's energy infrastructures, authorities confirmed.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported that the attack featured over 460 drones and 22 missiles, marking the second major incursion against Kyiv this month, targeting the life-sustaining energy sector.
Ukraine is urging allied nations for sustained defense support while diplomatic dialogues involving Ukrainian, European, and U.S. officials gain traction, amidst ongoing military tensions.
