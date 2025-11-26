Lighting the Way to 2026: The Milano-Cortina Olympic Torch Journey Begins

The torch for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was ceremoniously lit on Wednesday in a scaled-back event, adapting to adverse weather conditions in ancient Olympia. Organizers were forced to move the lighting indoors, showcasing the flame being lit during a rehearsal as heavy rain loomed over the traditional outdoor ceremony.

With the sun shining unexpectedly, officials participated in the low-key event at the Olympia archaeological museum. Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis became the first torchbearer, beginning his leg of the relay joined by Italy's Olympic cross-country skiing veteran, Stefania Belmondo. This event symbolizes the final leg leading up to the exciting winter games.

The flame will traverse numerous Italian cities and towns, sparking enthusiasm nationwide, especially in less-prominent winter sports regions. The torch's journey, concluding in Milan's San Siro stadium on February 6, personifies the Olympic spirit: uniting past and present, symbolizing competition, friendship, and respect.