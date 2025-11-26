Left Menu

Lighting the Way to 2026: The Milano-Cortina Olympic Torch Journey Begins

Despite adverse weather, the torch for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was ceremonially lit in an indoor event in ancient Olympia. Following the lighting, the torch began a relay, starting with Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis and Italian Olympic medallist Stefania Belmondo, eventually reaching Italy for an extensive national tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 16:31 IST
Lighting the Way to 2026: The Milano-Cortina Olympic Torch Journey Begins
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The torch for the Milano-Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics was ceremoniously lit on Wednesday in a scaled-back event, adapting to adverse weather conditions in ancient Olympia. Organizers were forced to move the lighting indoors, showcasing the flame being lit during a rehearsal as heavy rain loomed over the traditional outdoor ceremony.

With the sun shining unexpectedly, officials participated in the low-key event at the Olympia archaeological museum. Greek rower Petros Gaidatzis became the first torchbearer, beginning his leg of the relay joined by Italy's Olympic cross-country skiing veteran, Stefania Belmondo. This event symbolizes the final leg leading up to the exciting winter games.

The flame will traverse numerous Italian cities and towns, sparking enthusiasm nationwide, especially in less-prominent winter sports regions. The torch's journey, concluding in Milan's San Siro stadium on February 6, personifies the Olympic spirit: uniting past and present, symbolizing competition, friendship, and respect.

TRENDING

1
Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

Germany's Economy: Signs of Growth Amid Challenges

 Global
2
Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

Starmer Deflects OBR Forecast Questions

 United Kingdom
3
Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

Redefining Loyalty: The New Professional Paradigm

 India
4
Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

Surprise Leak: UK's Fiscal Outlook Released Early

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025