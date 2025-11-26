Revolutionary Anti-Corrosion Coating Developed for Marine Structures
Researchers from IIT Guwahati have created a nanomaterial-enhanced epoxy coating that offers superior corrosion resistance for steel structures in marine environments. This innovative coating combines reduced graphene oxide, zinc oxide, and polyaniline, effectively forming a robust barrier against saltwater-induced corrosion, extending the lifespan of marine infrastructure.
Innovative strides in materials science have emerged from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, as researchers unveil a groundbreaking corrosion-resistant epoxy coating designed specifically for steel structures exposed to marine environments.
The team's work, detailed in Advanced Engineering Materials, addresses the significant issue of corrosion—a gradual, natural process undermining metal surfaces, with profound implications for marine infrastructure like offshore platforms and coastal pipelines. Professor Chandan Das highlights how traditional barrier coatings often fail over time, allowing corrosive elements to penetrate and weaken the metal.
To combat these challenges, IIT Guwahati scientists have artfully combined reduced graphene oxide, zinc oxide, and polyaniline into a single nanocomposite, integrated into an epoxy coating. This blend demonstrates superior protective qualities, providing a denser, more uniform barrier that adheres strongly to steel, effectively mitigating the intrusion of corrosive elements. The development marks a significant advancement in prolonging the integrity of marine structures against the harsh assault of seawater.
