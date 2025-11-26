Left Menu

Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Dev Accelerator Limited has launched Capital One, a vast managed office campus in Ahmedabad, marking a significant shift in India's commercial real estate landscape, especially in Tier II cities. With 95% occupancy already achieved, this development underscores the rising demand for flexible workplaces in emerging business destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:38 IST
Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dev Accelerator Limited has unveiled Capital One, an expansive 3.15 lakh square feet managed office space in Ahmedabad, setting a new benchmark in commercial real estate for Tier II cities in India. This ambitious project highlights the growing trend of companies moving towards emerging business destinations.

Despite its scale, Capital One boasts a remarkable 95% pre-launch occupancy rate, primarily driven by technology, accounting, and media firms. This momentum underscores the increasing appetite for flexible, high-quality workplace solutions outside Tier I hubs, reflecting confidence in Ahmedabad's talent, infrastructure, and cost benefits.

Mr. Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director of Dev Accelerator Limited, emphasizes that Capital One represents the future of workspaces with its modern design, advanced technology, and experience-led environments. The facility offers an array of amenities to enhance convenience, wellbeing, and productivity, meeting the evolving needs of global enterprises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025