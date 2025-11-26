Launch of Capital One: Ahmedabad's Landmark in Commercial Real Estate

Dev Accelerator Limited has unveiled Capital One, an expansive 3.15 lakh square feet managed office space in Ahmedabad, setting a new benchmark in commercial real estate for Tier II cities in India. This ambitious project highlights the growing trend of companies moving towards emerging business destinations.

Despite its scale, Capital One boasts a remarkable 95% pre-launch occupancy rate, primarily driven by technology, accounting, and media firms. This momentum underscores the increasing appetite for flexible, high-quality workplace solutions outside Tier I hubs, reflecting confidence in Ahmedabad's talent, infrastructure, and cost benefits.

Mr. Umesh Uttamchandani, Managing Director of Dev Accelerator Limited, emphasizes that Capital One represents the future of workspaces with its modern design, advanced technology, and experience-led environments. The facility offers an array of amenities to enhance convenience, wellbeing, and productivity, meeting the evolving needs of global enterprises.

