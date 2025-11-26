UK Shifts to Annual Fiscal Forecasts

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will now produce only one full fiscal forecast per year, a decision unveiled unexpectedly in its latest outlook on Wednesday. This announcement comes ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' presentation of her new budget.

Previously, the OBR published two assessments annually, accompanying the government's spring and autumn fiscal statements. These reports offer detailed economic projections and insight into whether the finance minister is on track to meet public finance targets.

The International Monetary Fund had advised that a single annual evaluation could prevent excessive speculation regarding necessary fiscal measures, supporting a shift towards a simplified budgeting approach. Rachel Reeves has highlighted the difficulties of aligning two full forecasts with a single major fiscal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)