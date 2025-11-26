Left Menu

UK Shifts to Annual Fiscal Forecasts

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility will transition to producing one full fiscal forecast per year. This move, in response to an IMF recommendation, aims to reduce speculation and streamline fiscal management, coinciding with Finance Minister Rachel Reeves’ upcoming budget delivery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 26-11-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 18:04 IST
UK Shifts to Annual Fiscal Forecasts
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK's Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) will now produce only one full fiscal forecast per year, a decision unveiled unexpectedly in its latest outlook on Wednesday. This announcement comes ahead of finance minister Rachel Reeves' presentation of her new budget.

Previously, the OBR published two assessments annually, accompanying the government's spring and autumn fiscal statements. These reports offer detailed economic projections and insight into whether the finance minister is on track to meet public finance targets.

The International Monetary Fund had advised that a single annual evaluation could prevent excessive speculation regarding necessary fiscal measures, supporting a shift towards a simplified budgeting approach. Rachel Reeves has highlighted the difficulties of aligning two full forecasts with a single major fiscal event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

Mass Protests Erupt Over Controversial Labour Codes

 India
2
Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining the Constitution

Allegations of a Conspiracy: Udit Raj Accuses Modi Government of Undermining...

 India
3
India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

India Gears Up for 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad

 India
4
Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

Taiwan Unveils $40 Billion Defence Budget to Counter Chinese Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025