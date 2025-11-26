CSIR Lays Groundwork for Green Hydrogen Mission

The Director General of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), N Kalaiselvi, laid the foundation stone for new test facilities dedicated to advancing the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

This initiative, launched at the CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory, aims to bolster indigenous hydrogen production across India by creating unique test facilities. In her address, Kalaiselvi acknowledged the laboratory's accomplishments during its platinum jubilee and emphasized the need for local technological innovations.

Kalaiselvi, the first woman holding this prestigious position, highlighted the critical role of CSIR in enhancing India's global standing and the importance of partnerships with startups to fulfill the goals of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047. The occasion also marked Constitution Day, commemorating this on November 26.