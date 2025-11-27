Tragedy Strikes at Crowdy Bay: Shark Attacks Off Australian Coast

A shark attack off the Australian east coast has claimed the life of a young woman and left a man critically injured. The incident occurred early Thursday morning at Crowdy Bay, approximately 360 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. Emergency services responded quickly, but the female victim succumbed to her injuries before paramedics could provide further assistance.

The male victim, gravely injured in the attack, was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he remains in critical condition. Police have yet to disclose the specific details surrounding the attack but have committed to working with marine experts to identify the species of shark involved.

The beach in Crowdy Bay National Park, a location celebrated for its outdoor activities such as beach camping, fishing, and hiking, has been closed off to swimmers as a precautionary measure. The region has seen previous shark-related fatalities, underscoring ongoing concerns about water safety in the area.