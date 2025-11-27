Caught in the Flood: A Community's Resilience in Malaysia
Severe flooding in Malaysia's Perlis state has displaced over 7,000 residents, forcing them into evacuation centers. Elderly individuals and families with newborns face significant challenges as they are rescued and relocated. Heavy rains have caused swift and overwhelming flooding, highlighting the area's vulnerability to climate-related events.
In Malaysia's northern state of Perlis, communities are coming to grips with unprecedented flooding that has left thousands displaced. An elderly couple, Gon Qasim and her husband, found themselves trapped last weekend as rising floodwaters severed road access, marooning them in an open field.
Rescue came in the form of one of their children, who was able to evacuate them to a safer location in the state's capital, Kangar. Here, they joined hundreds of other families seeking temporary refuge in tents provided by the national disaster management agency amidst the deluge.
With the onset of unusually heavy rains, the region has experienced destructive flooding, underscoring urgent concerns regarding climate change impacts. Nationwide, the data reveals that over 34,000 people have sought evacuation, with personal stories highlighting the swift and terrifying nature of the floods. NorZafilini Al-Zakiri, displaced from her home shortly after childbirth, shared her fears and determination to protect her family as they navigate this crisis.
