Frequent Quakes Wreak Havoc on Palghar's Tribal Housing

In Maharashtra's Palghar district, frequent low-magnitude earthquakes are causing substantial damage to residential structures, primarily affecting tribal communities suffering from endemic poverty.

The study, 'Seismic Vulnerability and Housing Impact in Palghar, Western India,' authored by district disaster management chief Vivekanand V Kadam and Pramod H Patil of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, highlights this ongoing calamity.

Published in the 'Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy,' the paper details over 2,186 houses damaged across 38 Gram Panchayats. The researchers stress the urgent need for increased financial support, educational programs on earthquake-resistant construction, and new income avenues to mitigate this crisis.

