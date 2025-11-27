Frequent Quakes Wreak Havoc on Palghar's Tribal Housing
A research paper reveals the severe impact of frequent low-magnitude earthquakes on housing in Maharashtra's Palghar district. Tribal communities suffer most due to poverty and inadequate funding. The study urges enhanced financial aid, community education, and alternative incomes to improve housing resilience.
In Maharashtra's Palghar district, frequent low-magnitude earthquakes are causing substantial damage to residential structures, primarily affecting tribal communities suffering from endemic poverty.
The study, 'Seismic Vulnerability and Housing Impact in Palghar, Western India,' authored by district disaster management chief Vivekanand V Kadam and Pramod H Patil of Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, highlights this ongoing calamity.
Published in the 'Proceedings of the Indian National Science Academy,' the paper details over 2,186 houses damaged across 38 Gram Panchayats. The researchers stress the urgent need for increased financial support, educational programs on earthquake-resistant construction, and new income avenues to mitigate this crisis.
