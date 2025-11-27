Left Menu

Rare Double Shark Attack Shocks Australian Coast

A shark attack at Crowdy Bay National Park in Australia resulted in the death of a woman and serious injury to a man. Experts highlighted the rarity of a single shark attacking two individuals. Beaches were closed as efforts were made to capture the large bull shark responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 27-11-2025 16:47 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 16:47 IST
Rare Double Shark Attack Shocks Australian Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

A tragic shark attack at Crowdy Bay National Park on Australia's east coast has claimed the life of a woman and left a man seriously injured during a morning swim, police confirmed.

The unusual attack, which involved a large bull shark, has led to the closure of beaches in the area as authorities attempt to capture the shark responsible.

Despite the rarity of such incidents, the presence of a bystander who provided first aid was crucial in stabilizing the injured man, who was airlifted to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

TRENDING

1
Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

Slogan Controversy: Parliament's Ban Sparks Political Backlash

 India
2
Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

Russia's Urals Oil Price Slides Amid Global Tensions

 Global
3
Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Power Struggle: AHINDA's Staunch Support for CM Siddaramaiah

 India
4
Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

Major Rs 11 Crore Scam Uncovered in UP's Mid-Day Meal Scheme

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025