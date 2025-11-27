Rare Double Shark Attack Shocks Australian Coast
A shark attack at Crowdy Bay National Park in Australia resulted in the death of a woman and serious injury to a man. Experts highlighted the rarity of a single shark attacking two individuals. Beaches were closed as efforts were made to capture the large bull shark responsible.
A tragic shark attack at Crowdy Bay National Park on Australia's east coast has claimed the life of a woman and left a man seriously injured during a morning swim, police confirmed.
The unusual attack, which involved a large bull shark, has led to the closure of beaches in the area as authorities attempt to capture the shark responsible.
Despite the rarity of such incidents, the presence of a bystander who provided first aid was crucial in stabilizing the injured man, who was airlifted to a hospital in serious but stable condition.
