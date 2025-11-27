Curtain Raiser: Paving the Way to IISF 2025 in Panchkula

The CSIR–National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR–NML) hosted an inaugural event for the upcoming 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, which is slated to occur from December 6 to 9 in Panchkula, Haryana. This event was a prelude to the festival.

CSIR–NML announced that the festival, themed 'Vigyan Se Samruddhi – For Atmanirbhar Bharat', aims to push India's scientific growth. A documentary on CSIR–NML's Platinum Jubilee was screened, followed by a talk by Indranil Manna, BIT Mesra vice-chancellor, discussing materials science's role in national progress.

Attendees included students and faculty from local universities. The gathering concluded with a visit to CSIR-NML's Platinum Jubilee Expo, part of its 75th Foundation Day celebrations, emphasizing achievements in metallurgy and technology.