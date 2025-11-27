Left Menu

Curtain Raiser: Paving the Way to IISF 2025 in Panchkula

The inaugural event for the 11th India International Science Festival 2025 was held at CSIR–NML in preparation for the main event scheduled in Haryana. Keynote lectures emphasized materials science, and students engaged with exhibits at the lab's Platinum Jubilee celebration.

  • Country:
  • India

The CSIR–National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR–NML) hosted an inaugural event for the upcoming 11th India International Science Festival (IISF) 2025, which is slated to occur from December 6 to 9 in Panchkula, Haryana. This event was a prelude to the festival.

CSIR–NML announced that the festival, themed 'Vigyan Se Samruddhi – For Atmanirbhar Bharat', aims to push India's scientific growth. A documentary on CSIR–NML's Platinum Jubilee was screened, followed by a talk by Indranil Manna, BIT Mesra vice-chancellor, discussing materials science's role in national progress.

Attendees included students and faculty from local universities. The gathering concluded with a visit to CSIR-NML's Platinum Jubilee Expo, part of its 75th Foundation Day celebrations, emphasizing achievements in metallurgy and technology.

