Delhi Metro Takes Charge Against Dust Pollution with Anti-Smog Guns

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is strengthening its efforts to reduce dust pollution by deploying 82 anti-smog guns across various construction sites. This move positions the DMRC as a leader in environmental responsibility within the region, becoming one of the first major construction bodies to employ such technology in Delhi-NCR.

This development comes amid accusations from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), which issued multiple challans against the DMRC for allegedly breaching anti-pollution norms, specifically along the Mehrauli-Badarpur road. The civic authority cited inadequate dust management and other compliance failures as reasons for their actions.

Amidst these allegations, the Delhi government has also stipulated that larger commercial buildings install anti-smog guns, reinforcing the need for constant operational use of these devices. DMRC has defended its position, stressing that its construction zones are operated under strict environmental guidelines, asserting that only a small portion of the purported violation zones fall under its jurisdiction.

