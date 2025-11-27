Left Menu

Pioneering Space: Shubhanshu Shukla on India’s Astronautical Future

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla highlights a transformative decade for India's space exploration, forecasting significant advancements and broader opportunities for aspiring astronauts. As the first Indian on the International Space Station, Shukla underscores the need for legal frameworks affecting space ethics and reflects on his experiences in zero gravity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 20:50 IST
Pioneering Space: Shubhanshu Shukla on India’s Astronautical Future
astronaut
  • Country:
  • India

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla predicts a transformative decade for India's space exploration, emphasizing unprecedented advancements and opportunities in the field. Speaking at an event coinciding with the inauguration of Skyroot's space startup facility, he noted that India's plans place it among a handful of countries leading in space innovation.

Shukla, the first Indian to travel to the International Space Station (ISS) via the Axiom-4 mission, highlighted the necessity of revising global space laws and frameworks to ensure ethical practices as space ventures expand. He also detailed his journey, including physical and psychological challenges faced in space.

Reflecting on his experiences, Shukla noted the physiological changes that occur in zero gravity and detailed an experiment growing moong and methi, labeling himself a 'space farmer.' As India prepares for the Gaganyaan mission in 2027, the astronaut remains hopeful for emerging talent in this domain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

Assam Takes Bold Step Toward Uniform Civil Code with Polygamy Ban

 India
2
Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Schedule Approval

Resounding Victory: Panjab University Students Triumph in Senate Election Sc...

 India
3
Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

Tragic Collision: Family of Six Killed in Ganga Expressway Accident

 India
4
CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

CBI Cracks Down on ITAT Bribery Racket

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI ever be conscious? New research lays out most powerful arguments against it

Green taxes boost production but hurt renewable energy access in Africa

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025