Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Unveiling the Pollution Surge

Mumbai's air quality has significantly worsened, with experts attributing the spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to escalating construction activities and vehicular emissions. The city's AQI registered an average of 104, classified as 'moderate'. However, several areas like Bandra Kurla Complex experienced 'severe' air quality conditions.

Angshuman Modak, a climate scientist from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, noted that meteorological factors also play a crucial role. Issues like sea breeze circulation and temperature inversion during seasonal transitions exacerbate air pollution. Infrastructural developments, such as Metro rail lines and skyscrapers, hinder air flow, intensifying the pollution crisis.

To combat this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing strategies, including using cleaner fuels, introducing electric buses, and managing construction debris. Most notably, sensor-based AQI monitoring systems are being installed across the city. However, health risks persist as the World Health Organisation warns of air pollution's impact on mortality and disease.

