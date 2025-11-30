Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Unveiling the Pollution Surge
Mumbai's rising Air Quality Index (AQI) is fueled by increased construction and vehicle emissions. Meteorological factors also contribute, with urban transformation exacerbating the problem. The BMC is taking steps to mitigate pollution, yet the health risks posed by poor air quality remain significant. Strict actions are being implemented.
Mumbai's air quality has significantly worsened, with experts attributing the spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to escalating construction activities and vehicular emissions. The city's AQI registered an average of 104, classified as 'moderate'. However, several areas like Bandra Kurla Complex experienced 'severe' air quality conditions.
Angshuman Modak, a climate scientist from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, noted that meteorological factors also play a crucial role. Issues like sea breeze circulation and temperature inversion during seasonal transitions exacerbate air pollution. Infrastructural developments, such as Metro rail lines and skyscrapers, hinder air flow, intensifying the pollution crisis.
To combat this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing strategies, including using cleaner fuels, introducing electric buses, and managing construction debris. Most notably, sensor-based AQI monitoring systems are being installed across the city. However, health risks persist as the World Health Organisation warns of air pollution's impact on mortality and disease.
