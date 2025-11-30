Left Menu

Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Unveiling the Pollution Surge

Mumbai's rising Air Quality Index (AQI) is fueled by increased construction and vehicle emissions. Meteorological factors also contribute, with urban transformation exacerbating the problem. The BMC is taking steps to mitigate pollution, yet the health risks posed by poor air quality remain significant. Strict actions are being implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-11-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 30-11-2025 19:03 IST
Mumbai's AQI Crisis: Unveiling the Pollution Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai's air quality has significantly worsened, with experts attributing the spike in the Air Quality Index (AQI) to escalating construction activities and vehicular emissions. The city's AQI registered an average of 104, classified as 'moderate'. However, several areas like Bandra Kurla Complex experienced 'severe' air quality conditions.

Angshuman Modak, a climate scientist from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, noted that meteorological factors also play a crucial role. Issues like sea breeze circulation and temperature inversion during seasonal transitions exacerbate air pollution. Infrastructural developments, such as Metro rail lines and skyscrapers, hinder air flow, intensifying the pollution crisis.

To combat this, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is implementing strategies, including using cleaner fuels, introducing electric buses, and managing construction debris. Most notably, sensor-based AQI monitoring systems are being installed across the city. However, health risks persist as the World Health Organisation warns of air pollution's impact on mortality and disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

SC asks CBI to first probe pan-India digital arrest scam cases.

 India
2
Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

Streamlined Approval: Revolutionizing Coal Exploration

 India
3
SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to accord assent to CBI for probing digital arrest cases.

SC asks States, including opposition-ruled WB, TN, Karnataka, Telangana, to ...

 India
4
Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-2025 to replace Ordinance.

Lok Sabha passes The Manipur Goods and Services Tax (Second Amendment) Bill-...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025