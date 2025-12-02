Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Peru landslide sinks boats in Amazon region river, killing 12

At least 12 people have died and 20 more were left injured after a landslide in Peru's Amazon region sunk two boats on the Ucayali river, local health authorities said on Monday. Two people remain missing, local health agency Diresa Ucayali said on social media, following the landslide that struck around 4:20 a.m.

Reuters | Updated: 02-12-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 00:26 IST
Two people remain missing, local health agency Diresa Ucayali said on social media, following the landslide that struck around 4:20 a.m. (0900 GMT) in a port area of Iparia, located some 415 km (258 miles)north-east of Peru's capital, hitting two boats that were on their way to other towns on the riverside. State news agency Andina said national police and navy units had been dispatched by helicopters to help the rescue efforts.

One boat, Rapido Oriente, was completely submerged, while another, the Deo Rigo, suffered serious damages, Andina reported. The Deo Rigo was traveling from a nearby indigenous community and had stopped in Iparia so passengers could disembark when the landslide happened, it added.

Teachers and doctors were among the passengers, Andina said.

