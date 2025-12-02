Left Menu

Untreated sewage, industrial waste still polluting Yamuna: Delhi govt reviews TERI study, orders action

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 20:38 IST
Delhi government on Tuesday reviewed a TERI study that found the rising presence of microplastics, frothing and chemical pollutants in Yamuna river, and directed departments to roll out time-bound, technology-driven interventions to curb contamination.

According to the study, untreated sewage, industrial effluents and solid waste continue to fuel ammonia levels, surfactant load, organic contamination and the prevalence of microplastics, leading to recurring frothing, especially near industrial clusters and high-discharge drains.

TERI recommended targeted actions including advanced oxidation processes, biological nutrient removal and upgraded monitoring systems.

''The findings shared by TERI give us a roadmap to tackle microplastics, frothing and other pollutants by acting simultaneously on sewage, industries, solid waste and citizen behaviour,'' Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, adding that the government is ''committed to scientific, data-based interventions for Yamuna rejuvenation.'' A department-wise action plan presented at the meeting suggested steps such as upgrading sewage treatment plants (STPs) and common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) with advanced treatment technologies, installing decentralised effluent treatment systems, strengthening enforcement against illegal discharges, and launching sustained awareness campaigns in schools and colleges.

Recommendations also included health surveys in vulnerable communities, improved plastic-waste management and real-time dashboards to track pollution sources and compliance.

Sirsa directed all concerned departments to prepare time-bound implementation plans, identify priority hotspots and submit regular progress reports.

''I have instructed departments to work in close coordination and remove procedural bottlenecks so that the people of Delhi can see visible changes on the ground at the earliest,'' he said, according to an official statement.

Chaired by Sirsa, the meeting brought together officials from the Environment, Industries, Health, Jal Board and Urban Development departments.

TERI scientists presented key findings from nearly 100 water samples collected across 50 critical locations along the Delhi stretch of the Yamuna and its major drains, mapping seasonal and geographical pollution hotspots.

