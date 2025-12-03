Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Four-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Pauri

A four-year-old boy was injured after a leopard attacked him in Uttarakhands Pauri district on Tuesday, officials said. Anmol was returning home in Dewar village from an Anganwadi with his mother and an Asha worker when the leopard suddenly pounced on the 4-year-old boy, they said.

PTI | Pauri | Updated: 03-12-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 00:32 IST
Uttarakhand: Four-year-old boy injured in leopard attack in Pauri
  • Country:
  • India

A four-year-old boy was injured after a leopard attacked him in Uttarakhand's Pauri district on Tuesday, officials said. Anmol was returning home in Dewar village from an Anganwadi with his mother and an Asha worker when the leopard suddenly pounced on the 4-year-old boy, they said. However, the leopard fled after Anmol's mother, the Asha worker, and locals raised an alarm. The child suffered head injuries in the attack and was rushed to the district hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment. The incident triggered panic in the area, with the villagers demanding that the forest department capture the leopard. Sub-Divisional Forest Officer Ayesha Bisht said patrolling will be intensified in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11 wards

Delhi MCD bypolls: BJP candidate wins Chandni Chowk; counting underway in 11...

 India
2
Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

Rajasthan: Soldier dies after Army tank sinks in Indira Gandhi canal

 India
3
BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha Gupta; Cong wins Sangam Vihar A ward in MCD bypolls.

BJP candidate Anita Jain wins Shalimar Bagh B ward earlier held by CM Rekha ...

 India
4
Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaligarh Refinery

Himanta thanks PM over Centre granting 'Navratna' status to Assam's Numaliga...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025