Cold wave alert issued for seven districts in Jharkhand from Friday

A cold wave alert has been issued for seven districts in Jharkhand from December 5 with the minimum temperature plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, an IMD official said on Thursday.The yellow alert be aware for cold wave has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega districts from 8.30 am on Friday for 48 hours.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-12-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 11:33 IST
A cold wave alert has been issued for seven districts in Jharkhand from December 5 with the minimum temperature plummeting below 10 degrees Celsius in many parts of the state, an IMD official said on Thursday.

The 'yellow alert' (be aware) for cold wave has been issued for Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla and Simdega districts from 8.30 am on Friday for 48 hours. North-westerly winds prevailing in the lower tropospheric level over Jharkhand had caused the drop in the mercury level, the IMD official said.

''The minimum temperature may decline by up to 4 degrees Celsius during the next three days. Thereafter, it may rise by two to three degrees Celsius,'' Ranchi Meteorological Centre Deputy Director Abhishek Anand said. Gumla recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 5.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Khunti at 8 degrees C, according to the weather bulletin released on Thursday morning.

The minimum temperature in Daltonganj was recorded at 8.6 degrees C, and 8.8 degrees C in Hazaribag.

Bokaro and Latehar registered the minimum temperatures at 9.5 and 9.8 degrees C, respectively.

Jharkhand's capital Ranchi shivered at 10.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

Dry weather prevailed in most parts of the state in the past 24 hours, Anand said.

