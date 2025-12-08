UDBHAV 2025: 6th EMRS Cultural & Literary Fest Concludes with Grand Success
- Country:
- India
The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs successfully concluded the 6th National EMRS Cultural & Literary Fest and Kala Utsav – UDBHAV 2025 on 5 December 2025 at KL University, Vaddeswaram, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh. The three-day national fest, organized from 3–5 December, was hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS–Gurukulam) with strong institutional support from KL University.
UDBHAV 2025 brought together tribal students from across India to celebrate cultural diversity, artistic talent, literary creativity, and indigenous identity—reinforcing the transformative vision of EMRS institutions in shaping confident and empowered tribal youth.
Dignitaries Applaud Students, Reinforce Commitment to Tribal Development
The valedictory ceremony was graced by senior ministers from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, including:
-
Smt. G. Sandhya Rani, Minister for Tribal Welfare & Women & Child Welfare
-
Dr. D. S. Swamy, Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare
-
Shri Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography and In-charge Minister for Guntur
Shri M. M. Nayak, Secretary, Social Welfare & Tribal Welfare Department, was also present.
In their addresses, the dignitaries applauded the exceptional performances of EMRS students and highlighted the combined commitment of the Central and State Governments to strengthening tribal education, cultural preservation, leadership development, and inclusive growth. They emphasized that platforms like UDBHAV nurture confidence, national exposure, and pride in cultural identity among tribal youth.
Strong Leadership Ensures Successful Organisation
The fest was conducted under the guidance of:
-
Shri Ajeet Kumar Srivastava (IRAS), Commissioner, NESTS
-
Shri M. M. Nayak (IAS), Secretary, Social & Tribal Welfare Department
Operational leadership was provided by Smt. M. Gowthami (IAS), Secretary, APTWREIS (Gurukulam), whose teams—along with NESTS and State officers—efficiently coordinated activities, logistics, jury processes, and cultural showcases.
Participation from 22 States and UTs: A Nationwide Celebration of Talent
UDBHAV 2025 witnessed overwhelming participation:
-
1,558 students from 22 States/UTs
-
524 boys
-
1,024 girls
-
-
Supported by:
-
45 team leaders
-
178 escorts
-
22 contingent managers
-
22 liaison officers
-
19 NESTS officials
-
137 sub-committee members
-
48 jury members
-
60 APTWREIS & State officers
-
Students competed in 49 events spanning cultural performances, literary arts, traditional crafts, music, theatre, creative expression, and contemporary arts.
-
Day 1: 18 events
-
Day 2: 22 events
-
Day 3: 9 events
Each event showcased the depth, diversity, and vibrancy of India’s tribal cultural heritage.
Results Announced: Telangana Leads Medal Tally
During the closing ceremony, results across all categories were declared:
-
Overall State Champion: Telangana
-
Followed by: Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh
A total of:
-
105 First Prizes
-
105 Second Prizes
-
105 Third Prizes were awarded, along with participation certificates for all students.
Winners from 12 key categories will now represent EMRSs at the National Kala Utsav at YASHADA, Pune, showcasing tribal excellence on a national platform.
Celebrating Tribal Culture Through Art and Expression
The event saw remarkable contributions in:
-
Tribal handicrafts and artisan work
-
Traditional visual arts
-
Folk and classical performances
-
Indigenous storytelling, music, and theatre
-
Creative interpretations of tribal customs and histories
These performances highlighted the cultural richness of tribal communities and reaffirmed the importance of preserving intangible heritage.
Advancing the PM’s Vision of Inclusive Development
UDBHAV 2025 reflected the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, by:
-
Empowering tribal youth
-
Enhancing national-level exposure
-
Strengthening cultural identity
-
Building leadership and confidence
-
Bridging developmental and educational gaps
The fest reaffirmed the role of EMRS institutions as catalysts for holistic tribal education, cultural empowerment, and creative excellence.
NESTS Reaffirms Commitment to Tribal Education and Cultural Empowerment
With the successful completion of the sixth edition of UDBHAV, NESTS reiterated its commitment to:
-
Enhancing educational opportunities
-
Preserving and promoting indigenous culture
-
Supporting creative and literary growth
-
Creating national platforms for tribal talent
UDBHAV continues to stand as a testament to India’s rich tribal heritage and the nation’s dedication to nurturing the potential of tribal youth.