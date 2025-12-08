UDBHAV 2025: 6th EMRS Cultural & Literary Fest Concludes with Grand Success

The National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS) under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs successfully concluded the 6th National EMRS Cultural & Literary Fest and Kala Utsav – UDBHAV 2025 on 5 December 2025 at KL University, Vaddeswaram, Guntur District, Andhra Pradesh. The three-day national fest, organized from 3–5 December, was hosted by the Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS–Gurukulam) with strong institutional support from KL University.

UDBHAV 2025 brought together tribal students from across India to celebrate cultural diversity, artistic talent, literary creativity, and indigenous identity—reinforcing the transformative vision of EMRS institutions in shaping confident and empowered tribal youth.

Dignitaries Applaud Students, Reinforce Commitment to Tribal Development

The valedictory ceremony was graced by senior ministers from the Government of Andhra Pradesh, including:

Smt. G. Sandhya Rani, Minister for Tribal Welfare & Women & Child Welfare

Dr. D. S. Swamy, Minister for Social Welfare, Disabled & Senior Citizens Welfare

Shri Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Tourism, Culture & Cinematography and In-charge Minister for Guntur

Shri M. M. Nayak, Secretary, Social Welfare & Tribal Welfare Department, was also present.

In their addresses, the dignitaries applauded the exceptional performances of EMRS students and highlighted the combined commitment of the Central and State Governments to strengthening tribal education, cultural preservation, leadership development, and inclusive growth. They emphasized that platforms like UDBHAV nurture confidence, national exposure, and pride in cultural identity among tribal youth.

Strong Leadership Ensures Successful Organisation

The fest was conducted under the guidance of:

Shri Ajeet Kumar Srivastava (IRAS), Commissioner, NESTS

Shri M. M. Nayak (IAS), Secretary, Social & Tribal Welfare Department

Operational leadership was provided by Smt. M. Gowthami (IAS), Secretary, APTWREIS (Gurukulam), whose teams—along with NESTS and State officers—efficiently coordinated activities, logistics, jury processes, and cultural showcases.

Participation from 22 States and UTs: A Nationwide Celebration of Talent

UDBHAV 2025 witnessed overwhelming participation:

1,558 students from 22 States/UTs 524 boys 1,024 girls

Supported by: 45 team leaders 178 escorts 22 contingent managers 22 liaison officers 19 NESTS officials 137 sub-committee members 48 jury members 60 APTWREIS & State officers



Students competed in 49 events spanning cultural performances, literary arts, traditional crafts, music, theatre, creative expression, and contemporary arts.

Day 1: 18 events

Day 2: 22 events

Day 3: 9 events

Each event showcased the depth, diversity, and vibrancy of India’s tribal cultural heritage.

Results Announced: Telangana Leads Medal Tally

During the closing ceremony, results across all categories were declared:

Overall State Champion: Telangana

Followed by: Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh

A total of:

105 First Prizes

105 Second Prizes

105 Third Prizes were awarded, along with participation certificates for all students.

Winners from 12 key categories will now represent EMRSs at the National Kala Utsav at YASHADA, Pune, showcasing tribal excellence on a national platform.

Celebrating Tribal Culture Through Art and Expression

The event saw remarkable contributions in:

Tribal handicrafts and artisan work

Traditional visual arts

Folk and classical performances

Indigenous storytelling, music, and theatre

Creative interpretations of tribal customs and histories

These performances highlighted the cultural richness of tribal communities and reaffirmed the importance of preserving intangible heritage.

Advancing the PM’s Vision of Inclusive Development

UDBHAV 2025 reflected the Prime Minister’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas, by:

Empowering tribal youth

Enhancing national-level exposure

Strengthening cultural identity

Building leadership and confidence

Bridging developmental and educational gaps

The fest reaffirmed the role of EMRS institutions as catalysts for holistic tribal education, cultural empowerment, and creative excellence.

NESTS Reaffirms Commitment to Tribal Education and Cultural Empowerment

With the successful completion of the sixth edition of UDBHAV, NESTS reiterated its commitment to:

Enhancing educational opportunities

Preserving and promoting indigenous culture

Supporting creative and literary growth

Creating national platforms for tribal talent

UDBHAV continues to stand as a testament to India’s rich tribal heritage and the nation’s dedication to nurturing the potential of tribal youth.