Left Menu

Revolutionizing Urban Housing: The Impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana has successfully sanctioned 1.11 crore houses, with 95.54 lakh already completed. The schemes, aiming to combat slum living conditions, have received Rs 2.05 lakh crore in Central Assistance. The initiatives include PMAY-U 2.0 'Housing for All', targeting urban areas with support for an additional 1 crore beneficiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 18:53 IST
Revolutionizing Urban Housing: The Impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has achieved significant milestones, sanctioning 1.11 crore homes while successfully completing 95.54 lakh, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal revealed in the Rajya Sabha.

The survey shows 6.5 crore people living in slums, highlighting the need for continued focus on improving urban living conditions. The ministry supports slum rehabilitation efforts through PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0.

Central funding of Rs 2.05 lakh crore has facilitated such efforts, with Rs 1.75 lakh crore already distributed. Specific programs such as the In-Situ Slum Redevelopment vertical have been instrumental, despite local challenges in land management policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025