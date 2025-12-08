Revolutionizing Urban Housing: The Impact of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has achieved significant milestones, sanctioning 1.11 crore homes while successfully completing 95.54 lakh, Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal revealed in the Rajya Sabha.

The survey shows 6.5 crore people living in slums, highlighting the need for continued focus on improving urban living conditions. The ministry supports slum rehabilitation efforts through PMAY-U and PMAY-U 2.0.

Central funding of Rs 2.05 lakh crore has facilitated such efforts, with Rs 1.75 lakh crore already distributed. Specific programs such as the In-Situ Slum Redevelopment vertical have been instrumental, despite local challenges in land management policies.

