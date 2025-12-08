Left Menu

Tsunami Alert: Japan's Northeast Braces for Impact

A tsunami up to three meters could impact Japan's northeast after a 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck offshore. The Japan Meteorological Agency issued warnings for Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate prefectures following the quake occurring at 11:15 p.m. The epicentre was 80 km off Aomori's coast, 50 km deep.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:15 IST
Tsunami Alert: Japan's Northeast Braces for Impact
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck offshore in northeastern Japan. The quake, occurring late Monday at 11:15 p.m., has triggered alarms for a potential tsunami as high as three meters.

Residents in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate have been cautioned as waves could soon impact the area. The epicenter, located 80 km off Aomori prefecture's coast, shook a significant portion of Japan's north and east, stoking concerns of further damage.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents in the affected areas to stay alert and follow any evacuation orders that may be issued in the coming hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefire

Border Tensions Reignite: Thailand and Cambodia Clash Amidst Fragile Ceasefi...

 Global
2
Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

Steve Smith Clears Air Over Nathan Lyon's Ashes Test Exclusion

 Australia
3
F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

F1 Revolution: 2026 Ushers in New Era With No DRS and Enhanced Battery Power

 Global
4
Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

Nepal Honors Gen Z Martyrs: Names Displayed Across Districts

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical AI can erase risky knowledge without losing clinical skill

Global South at risk of digital dependency without decentralized AI governance

Global power systems unprepared as AI workloads push need for energy intelligence

Four breakthrough fronts driving next-generation solar-assisted greenhouses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025