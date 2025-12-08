Tsunami Alert: Japan's Northeast Braces for Impact

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a tsunami warning following a 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck offshore in northeastern Japan. The quake, occurring late Monday at 11:15 p.m., has triggered alarms for a potential tsunami as high as three meters.

Residents in the prefectures of Hokkaido, Aomori, and Iwate have been cautioned as waves could soon impact the area. The epicenter, located 80 km off Aomori prefecture's coast, shook a significant portion of Japan's north and east, stoking concerns of further damage.

Authorities are closely monitoring the situation and have urged residents in the affected areas to stay alert and follow any evacuation orders that may be issued in the coming hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)