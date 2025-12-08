Left Menu

Winter Wonderland: Snowy Scenes in Himachal's Tribal Areas

A cold wave has enveloped Himachal Pradesh's tribal areas, with Rohtang Pass near Manali receiving fresh snow. This has resulted in the closure of the Manali-Leh road for the winter. Despite causing travel disruptions, the snowfall has brought joy to locals, hoping for a 'white' festive season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-12-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 08-12-2025 20:22 IST
A cold wave sweeps across the tribal regions of Himachal Pradesh, transforming the landscape into a snowy wonderland. Rohtang Pass, located near Manali in Kullu district, received its first snowfall of the season on Monday, enticing locals and tourists alike.

However, the snowfall has led to treacherous road conditions, prompting authorities to close the Manali-Leh highway beyond Darcha. This annual closure is anticipated during winter months and is expected to last until May or June next year, according to Lahaul-Spiti Deputy Commissioner Kiran Bhadana.

Despite these disruptions, the fresh snow at Rohtang Pass has elicited joy among locals. Residents express excitement at the prospect of a 'white' Christmas and New Year. Meanwhile, the local meteorological office has issued warnings of dense fog and variable weather patterns in some districts, urging caution for residents and travelers alike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

